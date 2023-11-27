Failed wheel bearing caused Kentucky train derailment, CSX says

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (AP) — CSX says a failed wheel bearing on a train car caused a derailment that sparked a chemical fire in a small Kentucky town. The accident happened Wednesday and prompted home evacuations. The company said on Sunday that crews were finishing up restoration of the site just north of Livingston. All 16 railcars involved in the derailment were removed from the site. Crews were able to remove the spilled chemical and 2,500 tons of impacted soil and replace it with clean material. CSX says crews were expected to finish repairs on the tracks and restore service on the rail line.

