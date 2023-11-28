Massachusetts unveils new strategy to help coastal communities cope with climate change

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey has unveiled a new strategy that she says will help the state’s 78 coastal communities better cope with challenges brought on by climate change. One element of the “ResilientCoasts” initiative announced Tuesday is grouping geographic regions that share similar landscape characteristics and face similar climate hazards. The goal is to help the communities within each district come up with tailored policies and strategies to address the impacts of climate change and to pursue federal funds. Massachusetts has more than 1,500 miles of coastline that spans salt marshes, beaches, rocky shores, dunes, ports and harbors.

