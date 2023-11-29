Skip to Content
Les Schwab Tire Centers kicks off their 2nd annual Toy Drive

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- NewsChannel 21 and Les Schwab Tire Centers have teamed up again to help local families in need this Holiday Season in Central Oregon for the second annual Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive!

Last year, thousands of toys were donated to 14 local nonprofits across Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook County.

From November 1 through December 13, donate new, unwrapped toys or make a donation for kids in need at any of the eight Les Schwab Tire Center locations across Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Sisters, Madras, and Prineville. You can also drop off toys at Summers Flooring & Design or at Deschutes Roofing & Insulation in Bend.

Jillian Fortner spoke to some of the Les Schwab employees participating in toy drive at Fred Meyer. Her report at Five on NewsChannel 21.

Jillian Fortner

Jillian Fortner is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21.

