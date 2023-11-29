Pennsylvania is trying to help voters avoid mistakes that would invalidate their mail ballot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is trying anew to help voters using mail-in ballots in the battleground state avoid mistakes that might get their ballot thrown out in 2024’s presidential election and beyond. In a new directive Wednesday, Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration asked counties to start using a standard set of instructions for voters on how to complete mail-in ballots. Among other things, the state also wants counties to start using yellow inner secrecy envelopes and outer return envelopes with purple markings. The colors help the postal service identify them. Shapiro’s top election official, Secretary of State Al Schmidt, says some counties already use these methods.

