Video of rich kid beating parking guard outrages Mexico, already plagued by class divisions

MEXICO CITY (AP) — An expensive private high school in Mexico has suspended and may expel a student who was caught on video beating a parking lot attendant at his housing complex. The high school student, whose name authorities have not yet confirmed, was seen on security camera footage rushing into the guard shack and punching the smaller employee several times in the central state of Puebla. The student was reportedly angry because his automatic parking pass wouldn’t work. It was the latest in a decade-long string of beatings of working-class Mexicans by wealthy people that have caused anger in a country riven by stark income disparities. The state Gov. Salomón Céspedes has called on prosecutors to consider charges in the case.

