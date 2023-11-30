Families reunite with 17 Thai hostages freed by Hamas at homecoming at Bangkok airport

BANGKOK (AP) — Seventeen Thai workers released from captivity by the militant Hamas group have been greeted by family and friends, officials and journalists in an emotional homecoming at Bangkok’s international airport. The 17 arrived home on Thursday. They are among 23 Thais freed by Hamas so far. Six are still in Israel either because doctors have assessed they are still not fit to travel. Thai officials says another nine are still being held captive in Gaza. There were about 30,000 Thai workers in Israel prior to the deadly Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, mostly working in the agricultural sector.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.