1 member of family slain in suburban Chicago was in relationship with shooting suspect, police say

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Police say the suspect in the September shooting deaths of a suburban Chicago family was in a relationship with one of the four people slain and his girlfriend allegedly helped plan the killings. Alberto Rolon, Zoraida Bartolomei, and their two sons, ages 7 and 9, were found shot to death on Sept. 17 in their home in Romeoville, about 30 miles southwest of Chicago. Days later, suspect Nathaniel Huey Jr., died in a car crash in Oklahoma that also killed his girlfriend, Ermalinda Palomo. The Romeoville Police Department said Thursday that detectives have determined Huey and Bartolomei “had a relationship together” and Rolon and Palomo were aware of it. Police also said the “evidence indicates” Palomo helped plan the killings.

