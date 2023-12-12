Poaching- a problem that continues to rise in Oregon

Poaching, illegally capturing or killing animals, has become a significant problem across Oregon.

Yvonne Shaw is the anti-poaching campaign coordinator for ODFW. She stresses the importance of turning in and protecting wildlife as last year 5,000 animals had been poached.

"There is a problem with poaching." Shaw noted Tuesday, "In Oregon, Last year, Oregon State Police, Fish and Wildlife Troopers discovered almost 5000 animals that had been illegally killed. And we must remember also that because these crimes often go undetected, this is only a fraction of what is actually happening“

-4,000 killed were aquatic species

-150 were birds

-Over 300 were big game animals

In June of 2022, Oregon state police seized over 50 poached wildlife in Clackamas County. The man was indicted of 38 counts of unlawful possession of big game mammal and 4 counts of possession of a firearm.

Shaw continued to note issues, specifically in Central Oregon, “In the central Oregon area, as you know, it's a hunting mecca. And we anyone who's involved with our anti-poaching effort understands that hunters and poachers are not the same people that Oregon hunters have taken a stand against poaching.”

Steve Hagan, President of Oregon Hunters Association is one of those hunters taking a stand, "I can't stand poachers," Hagan said, "it really is a different species picking on mule deer in Central and Eastern Oregon.

Another hunter in Central Oregon noted, “We need at least 20 more state policeman to help the poaching issue.”

Oregon state police fish and wildlife troopers have a staff of 128 that patrol all areas of the state to protect from poachers. To call a poachers tip use star OSP or star six, seven, seven from your mobile device.

The Oregon Hunters Association offers cash rewards for the public for turning in poachers.

-1,000 for bighorn sheep and moose

-$500 for elk and deer.

-$300 for bear

- $100 for game fish

The Oregon department of fish and wildlife has a different method as they offer preference point rewards which give preferential treatment to hunters who have not been drawn for their first-choice hunt.

The Oregon Wildlife Coalition also does cash rewards

-Any bird reported such as hawks or owls are $500

-Mammals such as cougars or bears are $500

-Threatened or endangered species, such as certain turtles, are $1000

“Right now we're getting into the holiday season and I would like to remind people that gifting wildlife can be a crime as well,” stated Shaw.

Turtles are often gifted to others for the holidays, and while it may be a fun gift, many sold online are illegal or thrown into the wild causing harm to an ecosystem.

Shaw notes poaching affects the ecosystem and hunting as well, "when we talk about larger game like deer and elk, poaching for those can actually impact the herd numbers. And it makes it really difficult to track our numbers that we need for allocating hunting tags for the following year. “