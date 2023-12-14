Bend’s Powder House has rare stone grinding tool for skis, snowboards

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend is a ski and snowboard town, like so many cities across the West, but one of the area shops that serves the crowds headed to Mt. Bachelor or Hoodoo has a rare feature to prepare them with - a stone grinding tool.

Powder House offers a variety of ski and snowboard servicing, including a stone grind on the Wintersteiger RS350.

According to Powder House, skis and boards should be waxed every three to five days on the snow, and base or edge damage needs immediate repair.

According to stickdocks.com, The stone cuts the material from the base so there are no trailing fibers as one might find using a belt grinder, and the base is left flat instead of concave as with a belt grind. The stone grind is much more efficient at removing the polyethylene so fewer passes through the machine can be made.