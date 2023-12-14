Biden hosts four NASA astronauts, the first crew aiming to fly around the moon in a half-century

WASHINGTON (AP) — The four astronauts assigned to fly around the moon for the first time in 50 years have met with President Joe Biden at the White House. Biden showed off a moon rock collected during the Apollo era that he keeps in the Oval Office and talked to them about family. The Artemis II crew includes three Americans and one Canadian. The astronauts said Thursday the president was making good on a promise to host them at the White House after they were named to the mission earlier this year. They also met with Vice President Kamala Harris.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.