Drunk, drugged driving still a serious problem in Deschutes County

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) - As the holidays approach, intoxicated drivers continue to be a significant problem throughout Deschutes County.

In Bend, there have been over 550 DUII arrests this year, and over 1,000 in Deschutes County, officials said Thursday.

Bend reported a record 684 DUII arrests last year, up more than a third from the previous year due to stepped-up enforcement.

Dylan Anderman is speaking with the Bend Police Department, District Attorney Steve Gunnels and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) about people getting behind the wheel intoxicated. His report tonight at Five on News Channel 21.

