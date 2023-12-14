Skip to Content
Ex-Tokyo Olympics official pleads not guilty to taking bribes in exchange for Games contracts

By STEPHEN WADE and YURI KAGEYAMA
TOKYO (AP) — A former member of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee has appeared in district court and pleaded not guilty to taking $1.4 million in bribes in exchange for contracts for the Games. Haruyuki Takahashi was arrested more than a year ago and it is unclear when his trial will end. He’s a former executive with the powerful Japanese advertising company Dentsu. Takahashi was charged with accepting bribes in exchange for awarding Olympic contracts for the Tokyo Games in 2021.

