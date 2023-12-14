Senegal’s opposition leader could run for president after a court overturns a ruling barring his bid

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — On Thursday, a court ordered Senegal’s opposition leader Ousmane Sonko to be reinstated on the electoral list, which could allow him to run for president in February’s election. The state has 10 days to appeal, but has yet to say if it will. Sonko finished third in the last presidential election. His supporters believe that the slew of criminal allegations brought against him since 2021 are part of an orchestrated campaign to derail his political aspirations ahead of the presidential election in February. In order to run for president, Sonko must file his candidacy by Dec. 26. Eligible candidates will be announced within the first two weeks of January and the campaign season kicks off the following month.

