Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells: The Giving Plate’s Jingle Store is here, for youngsters to enjoy

BEND Or. (KTVZ)- The Giving Plate's annual Jingle Store opened Friday morning. Over the next two days, over 800 children will receive $10 in 'Jingle Bucks' to shop for gifts.

The children also have the opportunity to meet Santa, snowy princesses, Buddy the Elf and more, all at the Riverhouse Convention Center.

Last year, 850 low-income children were able to enjoy the magical gingerbread house and Candy Cane Lane Toy Store.

Dylan Anderman is speaking with The Giving Plate representatives to learn more about the magical weekend and the community effort that makes it all happen for deserving kids. His report is coming up tonight on News Channel 21 at Five.