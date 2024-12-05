Trump dispatched his incoming envoy to the Mideast for high-level talks on reaching Gaza ceasefire

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming Middle East envoy recently visited Israel and Qatar for high-level talks on landing a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza. Steve Witkoff met separately in recent weeks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. That’s according to a U.S. official who was not authorized to comment publicly about the sensitive talks and spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday. The official says Witkoff has kept in contact with Biden’s foreign policy team as the two administrations have agreed to coordinate on efforts to free the hostages who remain in captivity in Gaza.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.