Search underway for missing woman, 81, with memory loss NW of Redmond

Accidents and Crashes

(Update: Adding 2013 photo; LifeFlight helicopter joins search)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies issued an alert to residents in an area northwest of Redmond and asked the public for help late Saturday afternoon as an extensive search was underway for a missing 81-year-old woman with memory loss.

The sheriff’s office was dispatched around 3:20 p.m. to the reported missing woman in the area of Northwest 74th Street and Larch Avenue in an unincorporated area northwest of Redmond, Sergeant Nathan Garibay said.

Janelle Schissel apparently have been gone from her home in the area since around noon, he said.

Deputies, a U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement K-9 team, a sheriff’s office K-9 team and Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers, including trackers and a K-9 team, were called out for the search.

A LifeFlight helicopter joined the search early Saturday evening.

A Deschutes Emergency Alert was sent to area residents to be watching for Schissel, described as a white female, 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes, wearing a red print shirt, tan capris pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Schissel or someone matching her description is asked to contact the sheriff’s office through non-emergency dispatch at 541-693-6911.