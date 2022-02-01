Bend woman fleeing DCSO traffic stop killed in rollover crash near Alfalfa, OSP reports

ALFALFA, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend woman, apparently fleeing an attempted traffic stop by a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy, prompting a pursuit, was killed Monday night in a rollover crash north of Alfalfa, Oregon State Police reported Tuesday.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded shortly after 9 p.m. to the reported single-vehicle crash on Johnson Ranch Road, a half-mile south of Stearns Road, troopers said.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver, Lisa Peaslee, 50, of Bend, had fled a sheriff’s deputy who was stopping her northbound Toyota Scion for unspecified violations, OSP said.

During the ensuing pursuit, her SUV crossed over the oncoming, southbound lane and struck a rock embankment on the southbound shoulder, troopers said. The Scion rolled and came to rest in the road.

Peaslee sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Johnson Ranch Road was closed for about seven hours while OSP and Bend Police crash reconstruction units investigated the scene.

