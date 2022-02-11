Skier dies after accident on Mt. Bachelor’s Outback run

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 66-year-old male skier died Friday afternoon after an accident on the Outback run at Mt. Bachelor, authorities and fellow skiers reported.

One witness told NewsChannel 21 the man apparently had struck his head. The man's name and hometown were not immediately released, pending family notifications.

Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol responded around 12:25 p.m. to a skier injury, the resort said in a statement. Upon assessing the skier’s injuries, Ski Patrol called 911 to dispatch a medical helicopter.

The man, who had been wearing a helmet, was transported by ski patrollers to a landing zone in the West Village parking lot, where care was transferred to Bend Fire & Rescue medics. An air ambulance was called in and landed, but ultimately was called off.

“Unfortunately, the skier succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 1 p.m.,” the statement said.

“Our entire team at Mt. Bachelor is deeply saddened by our guest’s tragic passing and offers our deepest condolences and support to his family and friends,” concluded the statement, provided by Brand and Marketing Director Leigh Capozzi.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on a medical assist call and arrived to find CPR in progress on the man, Sergeant William Bailey said.

“Unfortunately and very sadly, the male did not survive,” Bailey said, adding that an active investigation was under way.

Another Mt. Bachelor skier on Friday, Alan Sawyers, said he was riding the Outback chair and could “see a guy laying next to a log on the ground, on the side of the run.”

Soon, he saw snowboarders coming down to check on him, and on his ski trip downhill saw two ski patrollers working to revive the man, performing CPR.

Sawyers was saddened to learn the man had passed away. He noted it had been “a great day” on the mountain, with many families enjoying the warmer weather and spring skiing and boarding conditions.