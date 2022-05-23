Redmond smokejumper recovering from injuries sustained in parachute training accident

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Wildland firefighter and smokejumper Ben Elkind's family is looking for help after he sustained a pelvic fracture and other serious injuries on a hard landing on a recent parachute training jump.

According to a GoFundMe page, Elkind was learning how to use a new parachute system to access remote fires in the backcountry. Near the end of his training, on Sunday, May 15, Elkind had a hard landing in a challenging jump spot.

After being quickly evacuated and taken to the hospital, Elkind was taken into surgery and doctors found six fractures, placing three plates and 10 screws in order to address the injuries.

The page says he's expected to be on crutches for 2-3 months and a full recovery in 6-12 months.

It says Elkind, who has been a vocal advocate of better pay and benefits for government wildland firefighters, will be unable to work for a significant length of time and "will be missing out on the overtime that so many wildland firefighters depend on to make a living."

Deschutes National Forest Public Affairs Officer Jean Nelson-Dean confirmed that "one of our smokejumpers experienced a hard landing on a proficiency jump" and had been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries."

Experienced smokejumpers do many proficiency jumps during this time of the year, to prepare for the upcoming fire season," she told NewsChannel 21.

Noah Chast is speaking with Elkind Monday about his recovery process, and his long-term goals to fight fires again. You can find that story tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.