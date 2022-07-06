Reported car-motorcycle crash shuts Hwy. 126 west of Redmond; closure expected to last several hours

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A serious-injury crash reportedly involving a motorcycle and car closed Highway 126 west of Redmond Wednesday night, and authorities said it was likely to be closed for several hours.

The crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. near milepost 108, close to Cline Falls State Park and about three miles west of Redmond.

ODOT urged motorists to use alternate routes if available.

