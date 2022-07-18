Skip to Content
Rescuers come to aid of fallen, injured person at Smith Rock State Park

TERREBONNE, Ore. KTVZ) – A fallen, injured person was the focus of a technical rescue effort underway Monday night at Smith Rock State Park, an official said.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue was assisting Redmond Fire and Rescue with someone who fell and was injured in the Lower Gorge area of Smith Rock, a popular climbing and hiking spot.

“It is requiring a technical rescue with a rope system to raise the patient,” Sgt. Nathan Garibay, the county's emergency services manager, told NewsChannel 21.

The rescue operation continued past nightfall.

More information is due for later release.

