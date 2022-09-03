Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers help hiker hurt in fall near Chush Falls

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid of a hiker who fell and injured her knee Saturday near Chush Falls along Whychus Creek south of Sisters.

County 911 dispatchers got a call just before noon from someone advising the hiker, a 56-year-old Bend woman, had fallen and injured her knee, preventing her from being able to hike back to the trailhead on her own, according to Deputy Aaron Myers, assistant SAR coordinator.

A total of 11 Search and Rescue volunteers responded to help the woman, reaching the trailhead just after 1 p.m. and walking about 2.3 miles, reaching the hiker shortly after 2 p.m., Myers said.

They performed a medical assistant and placed the woman in a wheeled litter. She was brought back to the trailhead, from which medics took her to the hospital for further treatment.