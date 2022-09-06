Deschutes County sheriff’s lieutenant, 24-year agency veteran, killed in off-duty motorcycle crash in Junction City

Longtime DCSO employee was with agency for 24 years

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it had learned Lt. Ernie Brown, a 24-year veteran of the agency, died after an off-duty motorcycle crash Sunday in Junction City.

Lt. Brown, who was 53, was transported to a hospital after the crash, but passed away from the injuries he received, according to the announcement by Sgt. Jayson Janes.

Lt. Brown began his career with the Sheriff’s Office 24 years ago as a technician in the corrections division. He became a corrections deputy in 2001.

"During his time with the Sheriff’s Office, Lt. Brown proved himself to be a leader," Janes said . "Ernie earned the rank of Sergeant in 2011. He later became the Sheriff’s Office training Sergeant before being promoted to Lieutenant in 2019. Lt. Brown was also a founding member of the DCSO SWAT Team and the Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard."

Lt. Brown was a veteran, having proudly served in the United States Marine Corps.

Lt. Brown is survived by his wife and three adult children. His family is requesting their privacy during this tragic time, Janes said.

Sheriff Shane Nelson said, “Ernie was a humble and kind man, a selfless public servant, and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He touched many lives and was always willing to lend a helping hand to everyone. Our office has lost a great teammate and friend, and our community has lost a dedicated public servant.”

The announcement concluded with a statement from the Brown/Piatt family:"Our family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and honor for our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend. Thank you for helping us through this most difficult time."