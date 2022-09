TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A man was killed early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 97 north of Terrebonne, Oregon State Police confirmed Monday.

The crash was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near milepost 113, three miles north of Terrebonne, troopers said.

More details of the fatal crash have not been released, pending notification of family.