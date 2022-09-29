Highway 97 reopens with flaggers after serious-injury crash north of Redmond

(Update: Highway reopens in alternating directions with flaggers)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A serious crash closed U.S. Highway 97 just north of Redmond for a time Thursday night, and ODOT advised motorists to expect extended delays.

Redmond Fire medics and other first responders were called to the crash, reported around 7:35 p.m. in the area of Highway 97 and NW Canal Blvd/Pershall Way, at milepost 118, about two miles south of Terrebonne.

ODOT advised drivers to use other routes, and said the highway reopened in alternating directions with flaggers about an hour later. They said to expect delays and watch for crews on the road.

You can check traffic updates KTVZ.COM’s ODOT TripCheck page.

We’ll have more details as available.