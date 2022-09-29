Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
today at 8:40 AM
Published 8:12 PM

OSP confirms fatality in crash north of Redmond that closed Hwy. 97 for a time

(Update: OSP confirms fatality)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal crash closed U.S. Highway 97 just north of Redmond for a time Thursday night.

Oregon State Police confirmed Friday morning that the crash claimed a life. They said more information would be released by midday.

Redmond Fire medics and other first responders were called to the crash, reported around 7:35 p.m. in the area of Highway 97 and NW Canal Blvd/Pershall Way, at milepost 118, about two miles south of Terrebonne.

ODOT advised drivers to use other routes, and said the highway reopened in alternating directions with flaggers about an hour later. They said to expect delays and watch for crews on the road.

The highway was fully reopened before 10:30 p.m.

You can check traffic updates KTVZ.COM’s ODOT TripCheck page.

KTVZ news sources

