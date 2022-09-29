Serious-injury crash closes Highway 97 north of Redmond; drivers urged to avoid area

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A serious crash closed U.S. Highway 97 just north of Redmond Thursday night, and ODOT advised motorists to expect extended delays and avoid the area.

Redmond Fire medics and other first responders were called to the crash, reported around 7:35 p.m. in the area of Highway 97 and NW Canal Blvd/Pershall Way, at milepost 118, about two miles south of Terrebonne.

ODOT advised drivers to use other routes due to the expected lengthy closure of the highway. You can check traffic updates KTVZ.COM’s ODOT TripCheck page.

We’ll have more details as available.