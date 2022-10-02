McKenzie Bridge woman killed when semi rear-ends car, closing Hwy. 126 for 6 hours

MCKENZIE BRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A McKenzie Bridge resident was killed and two others were seriously injured Friday evening when a driver stopped to turn into a driveway on Highway 126 was rear-ended by a semi-truck, Oregon State Police said Sunday.

Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 6 p.m. Friday to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 126E near milepost 50 in Lane County.

OSP said a preliminary investigation found that a 45-year-old McKenzie Bridge woman was stopped and waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when her car was rear-ended by an eastbound Freightliner driven by a 62-year-old Junction City man.

The Nissan’s front-seat passenger, Shaney Howard, 52, of McKenzie Bridge, sustained fatal injuries. The car’s driver and a male juvenile passenger were injured and taken to an area hospital.

The crash closed the highway for about six hours while OSP’s Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. ODOT established a detour route.

OSP was assisted by the McKenzie Fire Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Coburg Police Department and ODOT.