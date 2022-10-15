Two killed in crash on Highway 26; 20-mile stretch on Warm Springs Reservation reopens after closure

(Update: Highway 26 reopens)

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two people were killed in a crash Saturday afternoon that prompted an hours-long closure of a 20-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, authorities said.

Oregon State Police confirmed the two fatalities and said troopers and Warm Springs Tribal Police would be investigating the crash

An extended closure occurred after the crash, reported shortly after 2 p.m. just east of the state Highway 216 junction at milepost 77, ODOT reported. The highway reopened before 7 p.m.

During the closure, eastbound traffic was urged to use Highway 216 to U.S. 197, the Highway 97. ODOT said tuck traffic was not allowed south from the 216 to 197 junction, but trucks could go north from the junction to Interstate 84, then head south on Highway 97. Westbound traffic was encouraged to take Highway 97 north from Madras. The east side of the crash was just past Warm Springs at milepost 97.

