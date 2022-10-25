Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bystanders spotted and rescued two people from the Deschutes River at Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported.

First responders were called to a water rescue around 4:20 p.m. after the bystanders pulled the people from the water and began giving them CPR, a trooper on the scene told NewsChannel 21.

Black Butte Ranch Police soon arrived and took over the resuscitation efforts until Redmond Fire & Rescue paramedics arrived, the trooper said.

At least one of the two people was unconscious when removed from the water, OSP said. Both were taken to St. Charles Redmond.

We’ll have more details as we get them.