Accidents and Crashes
Fatal crash closes state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass

Highway 58 was blocked off near fatal crash scene Sunday night
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal crash Sunday evening closed state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and west of Odell Lake, Oregon State Police confirmed.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. near milepost 61, a mile from the summit, ODOT reported.

There are no local detours, the agency said, adding that the road would be closed for several hours for an investigation. Motorists were urged to delay travel or take other routes, and to watch for first responders in the area and move over for safety.

Check traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page.

We’ll have updates as we receive them.

