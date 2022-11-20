Fatal crash closes state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal crash Sunday evening closed state Highway 58 near Willamette Pass and west of Odell Lake, Oregon State Police confirmed.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. near milepost 61, a mile from the summit, ODOT reported.

There are no local detours, the agency said, adding that the road would be closed for several hours for an investigation. Motorists were urged to delay travel or take other routes, and to watch for first responders in the area and move over for safety.

