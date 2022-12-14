OSP confirms fatal crash on the O’Neil Highway west of Prineville

Skip to Content
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon briefly closed the O'Neil Highway (state Highway 370) about seven miles west of Prineville, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 3:20 p.m. near milepost 11 of the highway, about seven miles west of Prineville. Oregon State Police and Crook County sheriff's deputies and Fire & Rescue medics responded to the scene. An air ambulance also reportedly was dispatched.

Oregon State Police confirmed it was a fatal crash.

ODOT reported the crash in the eastbound lane closed the highway for a time.

The agency a short time later reported it was resulting in "minimal delay to traffic," but also advised, "Prepare to slow or move over for worker safety."

We'll have more details when available. Follow traffic updates on our ODOT TripCheck page.

