Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. near milepost 123 on the highway, ODOT’s TripCheck indicated.

Redmond police Sgt. Tyler Kirk confirmed the fatality and said Oregon State Police was assisting in the investigation. The motorist involved remained on scene, he said.

ODOT officials said southbound traffic was being detoured onto Odem Medo Road, then Canal Boulevard and Yew Avenue, and advised motorists to expect delays.

