Accidents and Crashes
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash closes southbound U.S. Highway 97 near Yew Avenue in Redmond

(Update: Redmond police confirm fatality)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond, authorities confirmed.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. near milepost 123 on the highway, ODOT’s TripCheck indicated.

Redmond police Sgt. Tyler Kirk confirmed the fatality and said Oregon State Police was assisting in the investigation. The motorist involved remained on scene, he said.

ODOT officials said southbound traffic was being detoured onto Odem Medo Road, then Canal Boulevard and Yew Avenue, and advised motorists to expect delays.

NewsChannel 21 will have updated information as it's received.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

