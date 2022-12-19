Southbound Highway 97 reopens near Yew Avenue in Redmond after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash

(Update: Redmond police confirm fatality; Hwy. 97 lanes reopen)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash Monday evening shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Yew Avenue in Redmond for about three hours, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. near milepost 123 on the highway, ODOT’s TripCheck indicated.

Redmond police Sgt. Tyler Kirk confirmed the fatality and Oregon State Police said they assisted in the crash reconstruction aspect of the investigation. The motorist involved remained on scene, Kirk said.

ODOT officials said southbound traffic was detoured onto Odem Medo Road, then Canal Boulevard and Yew Avenue, and advised motorists to expect delays. The lanes reopened around 10 p.m.

