Serious-injury crash closes Highway 20 east of Sisters; detour in place

ODOT TripCheck

(Update: New details on closure, detour)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A reported serious-injury crash Friday afternoon prompted closure of U.S. Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters and the establishing of a detour route, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported shortly before 4 p.m. near milepost 3, in the area of Harrington Loop Road and the Sisters Rodeo grounds.

ODOT later said Highway 20 was closed from the junction with Oregon Highway 126 in Sisters to the intersection with Cloverdale Road. A detour route was established using Cloverdale Road to Highway 126 and Highway 20.

ODOT advised motorists to expect delays and watch for emergency responders in the area.

Check our Tripcheck.com page for traffic updates.

Light freezing rain was reported in the area.

We’ll have updates as available.

