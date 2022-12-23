Sisters woman killed in crash on icy Highway 20 east of Sisters

(Update: OSP releases crash details, identifies victim)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Sisters woman was killed Friday afternoon when the driver of an SUV in which she was riding lost control on icy Highway 20 east of Sisters and the vehicle left the road and struck a tree, Oregon State Police reported Saturday.

OSP troopers and other first responders were dispatched to the single-vehicle crash shortly before 4 p.m. Friday near milepost 3, the agency said.

A preliminary investigation found that a driver, whom OSP did not identify, was heading west toward Sisters at the wheel of a Suzuki XL 7 and lost control on icy roadway conditions.

The SUV crossed the eastbound lane and struck a tree in the area of Harrington Loop Road and the Sisters Rodeo grounds.

Passenger Maria Aviles Tapia, 38, of Sisters, died at the crash scene, troopers said. The driver was taken to St. Charles Bend with minor injuries.

The highway was closed for about three hours for the crash investigation. ODOT said Highway 20 was closed from the junction with Oregon Highway 126 in Sisters to the intersection with Cloverdale Road. A detour route was established using Cloverdale Road to Highway 126 and Highway 20.

Light freezing rain was reported in the area.

OSP was assisted by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, the Cloverdale and Sisters-Camp Sherman fire departments and ODOT.