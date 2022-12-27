Crash, wind, downed trees shut 52-mile stretch of Hwy. 26 north of Warm Springs; high winds shut Mt. Bachelor

(Update: Closed stretch of highway shifts north, Rhododendron to Warm Springs)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 52-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 26 from Warm Springs north was closed Tuesday evening due to a crash, winds and several downed trees as the latest round of stormy weather made for more challenging travel around the state and had ODOT urging to “delay travel if possible.”

ODOT spokeswoman Kacey Davey said shortly before 6 p.m. that Oregon Highway 35 also was closed at the junction with U.S. Highway 26.

At Mt. Bachelor, "extremely high winds" prompted the resort to close all lifts early Tuesday afternoon for the rest of the day. The storm also brought 10 inches of new snow, the resort reported.

Interstate 84 was closed eastbound from Troutdale to Bonneville Dam by a crash at mid-Tuesday afternoon.

Also, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported Oregon State Police said several people were killed in a car's collision with a fallen tree in the late afternoon on Highway 26 near milepost 16, close to the coast.