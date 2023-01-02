2 people killed, 2 drivers injured in head-on Juniper Canyon Road crash; road reopens after 6 hours

Second fatal crash reported on Hwy. 97 north of Chiloquin

(Update: CCSO details on Prineville-area crash; Hwy. 97 reopens)

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two people were killed and two were injured late Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Juniper Canyon Road near the Post-Paulina Highway, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said. The crash and investigation closed the road for about six hours.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m., and arriving deputies found two vehicles blocking both lanes, Sgt. Tim Durheim said. One was engulfed in flames and the second was burning from the engine compartment.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken by Crook County Fire and Rescue ambulance to St. Charles Prineville. Two other occupants of one vehicle died at the scene.

Durheim said the investigation was continuing and other information would be withheld pending notification of family.

Crook County Fire & Rescue Division Chief Russ Deboodt said the Crook County High School parking lot was designated as a location for motorists waiting out the closure. Sheriff John Gautney said the Assembly of God Church at South Main Street and Lynn Boulevard also offered to take in those who needed to stay warm while waiting for the road to open.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by Crook County Fire & Rescue, the Prineville Police Department and Oregon State Police.

A few hours later, in Klamath County, a three-car crash -- also confirmed by Oregon State Police to be a fatality -- occurred shortly before 8 p.m. and closed U.S. Highway 97 at milepost 235, north of Chiloquin. The highway reopened overnight, but ODOT advised to be aware of workers still in the vicinity Tuesday morning.

We’ll have more details on both crashes as they are available.