Accidents and Crashes
Fatal head-on crash blocks Juniper Canyon Road at Paulina Highway; extended closure due

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal two-vehicle head-on crash closed Juniper Canyon Road at SE Paulina Highway late Monday afternoon, and authorities advised of an extended closure and to avoid the area.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. Crook County Sheriff John Gautney confirmed multiple injuries and said the road would be closed at the intersection with the Post-Paulina Highway (Highway 380) "for an extended period of time,” likely to be several hours.

The road closure is expected to last until about 10 p.m., said Crook County Fire & Rescue Division Chief Russ Deboodt. The Crook County High School parking lot was designated as a location for motorists waiting out the closure.

