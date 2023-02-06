Crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte for several hours

(Update: Highway 126 reopens)

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A crash east of Powell Butte Monday evening knocked down power lines and closed state Highway 126 for close to six hours, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. near milepost 9, about two miles east of Powell Butte, ODOT’s TripCheck indicated. The road had reopened by about 11 p.m., with ODOT reporting "minimal delays" about then.

The crash between Redmond and Prineville prompted ODOT to set up a detour using SW Copley Road to Riggs Road and the Powell Butte Highway, then back to Highway 126.

“The crash involved downed power lines, and extended delays are expected while crews work to clear the scene,” ODOT Region 4 Public Information Officer Kacey Davey said. Crook County sheriff’s deputies also urged motorists to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word regarding injuries. We’ll have updates as we receive them.

Follow traffic updates on our ODOT TripCheck page.