S. Oregon HS basketball team escapes serious injury in Hwy. 97 crash near La Pine; school bus totaled

La PINE. Ore. (KTVZ) – Eight people aboard a Phoenix High School team bus heading back to Southern Oregon from a girls basketball game in Crook County escaped serious injury in a crash on Highway 97 near La Pine Saturday evening, but the bus was totaled, officials said.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. Saturday when a vehicle heading north on the highway about 30 miles south of Bend collided with the school bus and another car, both heading south, Phoenix High School officials said.

The six players, two coaches and driver on the bus after the team’s season-ending loss at Crook County were brought back to Phoenix High from the crash scene by families who also made the trip, Phoenix-Talent School District officials said in a news release.

The bus driver employed by First Student was able to maintain control of the bus and safely steer it onto the road shoulder, officials said. The conditions of the people in the other vehicles were not known, they said; we have reached out to Oregon State Police for details.

“The bus driver did a great job keeping it from being much worse,” Phoenix High Athletics director Dave Ehrhardt said. “Our coaches stabilized the scene and helped calm down the kids, and the families of the other kids circled back from an hour away to help get everyone home.”

The team arrived back in Phoenix by about 10 p.m. Saturday and nobody who was on the bus at the time of the crash checked into a hospital.

“Some of our folks were reporting soreness, but nothing seems too serious,” Ehrhardt said.

"This was a traumatic event and the district will provide support for students and staff as they process the accident and the emotions that go along with it,” Phoenix-Talent School District Superintendent Brent Barry said. “We want to thank the families who helped get our kids and staff back safely, our First Student partners, the Oregon State Police, and our Athletic Director Dave Ehrhardt for all his help.”