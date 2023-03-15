Snowboarder injured in avalanche at Paulina Peak; rescue effort underway

(Update: New details)

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A snowboarder was injured in an avalanche at Paulina Peak Wednesday afternoon, prompting life-saving and rescue efforts by first responders and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

The call for help was received by dispatchers shortly before 1 p.m., sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Wall said.

A group of three snowboarders used snowmobiles to reach the area and were snowboarding down the 7,984-foot peak, located east of La Pine and the highest point on the Newberry Volcano, when the avalanche happened, Wall said.

The other two riders were not injured, he said. Two SAR teams and an AirLink helicopter was called to the area, Wall said, and CPR was still being performed on the injured snowboarder shortly after 4 p.m.

SAR teams spent much of the afternoon working to reach the area, though a medical team reportedly was already with the snowboarder.

The Central Oregon Avalanche Center's current avalanche forecast for the Cascades west of Bend is at 'moderate,' but the organization says it does not provide forecasts for the Paulina area.

We'll have more information as receive it.

Earlier this month, an experienced backcountry skier, Aaron Griffith, 46, of Bend, was struck and killed by an avalanche he apparently triggered while skiing with a friend at Black Crater, north of the Three Sisters.