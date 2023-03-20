One person killed in rollover crash on Highway 97 south of Lava Butte

ODOT's new variable speed limit signs activated amid slick conditions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 97 south of Lava Butte Monday morning, one of several crashes in the region amid some slick conditions, Oregon State Police reported.

The crash was reported around 7:45 a.m. near milepost 151, about 11 miles south of Bend, troopers said.

The vehicle reportedly came to rest on its top against a tree about 20 feet off the road. There were no other reported injuries.

Black ice was reported by first responders near Lava Butte, after early-morning precipitation and temperatures below freezing in parts of Central Oregon.

ODOT Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey said the new variable speed limit signs installed last year on Highway 97 south of Bend have been posting reduced speeds when conditions warrant, such as occurred Monday morning.

Other crashes were reported Monday morning on Highway 20 at Tumalo and the Powell Butte Highway at Alfalfa Road.