Fiery two-vehicle crash shuts Highway 97 south of Chemult; crews fighting to douse burning semi

(Update: Crash was just south of Chemult, not north)

CHEMULT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fiery two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening closed U.S. Highway 97 south of Chemult and ODOT said crews on scene fighting the semi-truck fire expected it could take until about midnight to reopen one lane.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. at milepost 204, a mile south of Chemult in Klamath County, ODOT Region 4 Public Information Officer Kacey Davey said.

There was no immediate word about any injuries resulting from the crash.

Around 9:20 p.m., Davey told NewsChannel 21 that crews were “actively fighting the fire” and “saying to expect at least two to three or more hours to get one lane open.”

"There are not any good local detour options in this area," Davey told NewsChannel 21 as TripCheck cameras showed backed-up traffic.

"GPS devices often lead folks onto secondary or forest roads, which are not good alternatives in snowy or stormy weather," she said. "We encourage people to stay on main highways. Delaying travel or waiting out the extended delay may be the best options."

Check the latest updates on our ODOT TripCheck page.