Hwy. 97 south of Chemult reopens after two-vehicle crash; crews put out semi-truck fire

(Update: Hwy. 97 reopens after crash, semi-truck fire)

CHEMULT, Ore. (KTVZ) – A two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening closed U.S. Highway 97 south of Chemult for about four hours, ODOT reported, as crews fought a semi-truck fire.

The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. at milepost 204, a mile south of Chemult in Klamath County, ODOT Region 4 Public Information Officer Kacey Davey said.

There was no immediate word about any injuries resulting from the crash.

Around 9:20 p.m., Davey told NewsChannel 21 that crews were “actively fighting the fire” and “saying to expect at least two to three or more hours to get one lane open.” TripCheck indicated the highway had reopened by about 11:30 p.m., though drivers were urged to "Prepare to slow or move over for worker safety."

"There are not any good local detour options in this area," Davey told NewsChannel 21 as TripCheck cameras showed backed-up traffic Tuesday night.

"GPS devices often lead folks onto secondary or forest roads, which are not good alternatives in snowy or stormy weather," she said. "We encourage people to stay on main highways. Delaying travel or waiting out the extended delay may be the best options."

Check the latest updates on our ODOT TripCheck page.