Accidents and Crashes
Highway 97 reopens after crash south of Madras; detour was in place on Hwy. 361 through Culver

(Update: Highway 97 reopens overnight)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A crash late Sunday night prompted closure of U.S. Highway 97 south of Madras for a time and establishment of a detour on state Highway 361 through Culver, ODOT reported.

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. near milepost 102 on the highway, about seven miles south of Madras, ODOT Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey said.

The detour was put in place through Culver, and Davey said to “expect a lengthy closure”; the highway reopened early Monday

We’ll provide more information and updates as available. Follow traffic updates on our ODOT TripCheck page.

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

