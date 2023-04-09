Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
By
today at 10:29 AM
Published 11:09 PM

Highway 97 reopens after fatal crash south of Madras

ODOT TripCheck

(Update: OSP confirms fatality; Highway 97 reopens after closure)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal crash late Sunday night prompted closure of U.S. Highway 97 south of Madras for four hours and establishment of a detour on state Highway 361 through Culver, ODOT reported.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. near milepost 102 on the highway, about seven miles south of Madras, ODOT Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey said.

Oregon State Police confirmed Monday morning that the crash resulted in a fatality and said more information would be forthcoming later.

The detour was in place through Culver, and ODOT had advised motorists to “expect a lengthy closure.” The highway reopened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Davey said.

We’ll provide more information and updates as available. Follow traffic updates on our ODOT TripCheck page.

Article Topic Follows: Accidents and Crashes
Author Profile Photo

Barney Lerten

Barney is the digital content director for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Barney here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content