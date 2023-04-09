Highway 97 reopens after fatal crash south of Madras

(Update: OSP confirms fatality; Highway 97 reopens after closure)

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal crash late Sunday night prompted closure of U.S. Highway 97 south of Madras for four hours and establishment of a detour on state Highway 361 through Culver, ODOT reported.

The crash was reported around 9:30 p.m. near milepost 102 on the highway, about seven miles south of Madras, ODOT Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey said.

Oregon State Police confirmed Monday morning that the crash resulted in a fatality and said more information would be forthcoming later.

The detour was in place through Culver, and ODOT had advised motorists to “expect a lengthy closure.” The highway reopened around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Davey said.

We’ll provide more information and updates as available. Follow traffic updates on our ODOT TripCheck page.