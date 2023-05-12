Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
Crash closes Highway 26 at Elm Lane NW of Madras; detour in place

ODOT TripCheck

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A crash Friday night closed U.S. Highway 26 about three miles northwest of Madras, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene.

The crash was reported before 8 p.m. at the intersection with Elm Lane and reportedly involved three vehicles.

ODOT’s TripCheck at first indicated traffic was getting through, but later reported the road was closed at milepost 113.

A detour was set up using NW Elm Lane, N. Adams Drive and NW Cherry Lane.

“Watch for emergency responders in the area and expect some delays,” ODOT’s Julie Denney said in a traffic alert.

We’ll have updates as we get them.

