Crash topples power pole, closes Hwy. 20 west of Tumalo; detour established

(Update: Detour established)

TUMALO, Ore. (KTVZ) – A crash toppled a power pole and shut Highway 20 west of Tumalo Wednesday evening, knocking out power to a few dozen nearby residents, authorities said.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 7:35 p.m. at Highway 20 and Pinehurst Road. Initial reports indicated no one was taken to the hospital.

ODOT advised the downed pole led to closure of the highway two miles west of Tumalo, near milepost 13. Motorists initially were advised to expect delays or use an alternate route; the agency later indicate a detour had been established.

CEC’s outage map indicated about 30 members had lost power. No estimated time of restoration was listed.

Follow traffic updates at KTVZ’s ODOT TripCheck page.