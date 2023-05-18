Car hits Bend-La Pine school bus on SE 27th Street; no serious injuries reported among 7 students, driver

Occurred in center turn lane; one student later reported possibly hitting head

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Bend-La Pine school bus carrying seven middle-schoolers was struck head-on by a car in the turn lane of Southeast 27th Street by High Desert Middle School on Thursday morning, a school district official said. No serious injuries were reported on the bus, though one student later said they might have hit their head.

The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on 27th just north of Rickard Road.

Bend-La Pine Schools spokesman Scott Maben said the bus had just pulled out from the loop around the middle school, taking the students to Realms Middle School in northeast Bend, and was sitting in the center turn lane, waiting for northbound traffic to clear when an oncoming vehicle crossed into the turn lane and hit the front of the bus.

The students were transferred to another bus and continued on their route to Realms.

Initially, he said, no students were reported injured, nor the driver. But a school nurse checked on each student before class and one said they may have bumped or hit their head. Maben said it would be up to the student’s family if they want to take them for evaluation.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said it would release more details soon.